Boat Carrying 25 Including Officers Capsizes Off Mumbai, All Safe

A speed boat carrying at least 40 mediapersons, TV crew and government officials overturned when they were on their way for a 'puja' at the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai.

The incident happened around 4.15 pm when the boat belonging to the Maharashtra government with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, hit a rocky patch and capsized near the underwater site of the Shivaji Smarak complex, around 3.5 km off Marine Drive, an official said.

The Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police and other agencies launched a massive operation and with the help of two helicopters all the passengers have been rescued, a government official said.

The puja was organised to mark the beginning of the project. It had to be cancelled after the incident.

