Boat Carrying 50 People Capsizes In Rupnarayan River In Bengal

A boat carrying around 50 passengers sank in Rupnarayan river between Mayachar and Danipur area in east Medinipur, earlier today.

The incident occurred about 9:30 am and is said to have been caused by strong currents in the Rupnarayan river.

The police started search operations in the river as soon as they got information about the boat capsizing incident.

Till now 15 passengers have been rescued and they have been sent to Shyampur hospital in Howrah, they said.

Efforts are being made by the rescue team to track down the other missing passengers.

More details awaited.

