Boat Capsizes During Selfie Attempt In Jaipur, 1 Dead, Another Goes Missing

Suresh's body was recovered on Sunday.(Representational)

One person died and another went missing when a boat capsized at Nevta dam in Jaipur during a selfie attempt, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday evening at Nevta dam when three friends, Suresh Gurjar, Saksham Tambi, and Gaurav went boating there.

The body of the dead person, Suresh, was recovered, while Saksham is still missing, they said.

Two of them managed to come out by swimming, police said.

In the middle of the water, they started taking selfies, and the boat capsized, Sez Police Station House Officer(SHO) Satpal Singh said.

Gaurav and the boat operator managed to swim back to the land, while Suresh and Saksham drowned.

Suresh's body was recovered on Sunday, and a search is on for Saksham, who is feared dead.

