Chhattisgarh maoist attack: An IED blast ripped through a bus in Dantewada.

At least five people, including two security personnel, were killed after Maoists triggered an explosion in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district today, just four days before the insurgency-hit area is expected to vote for state elections.

Two soldiers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and three civilians were killed when an improvised explosive device tore through a bus near Bacheli area.

More details are awaited.