Blamed For Provocative Delhi Riots Speech, Kapil Mishra Gets Key Party Post

Controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra, known for his communal and incendiary tweets, was today appointed a vice-president of the party's Delhi unit. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who appointed Mr Mishra, said his name was on the list of the new office bearers of the party announced earlier this week, but it could not be declared due to some reason.

Mr Mishra was under fire in 2020 for an "ultimatum" to the Delhi police to clear the roads in Delhi, failing which he said he would take matters in his hands. The speech was made during the northeast Delhi riots, in which over 50 people were killed and hundreds injured. A group of lawyers had filed a police complaint against Mr Mishra for his "inciteful tweets" after clashes erupted between protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, and a group supporting the law in northeast Delhi that year.

"Three days' ultimatum for Delhi Police - clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this,don't make us understand. We won't listen to you. Three days," Mr Mishra had tweeted in Hindi, along with a video of him speaking.

The Election Commission had in 2020 asked Twitter to remove a communal tweet by Kapil Mishra, saying criticising protests against the citizenship law in Delhi and referring to "mini-Pakistans" in the city is "highly objectionable" and "appeals to communal feelings".

Mr Mishra had in April lauded the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) decision to erase certain chapters on the Mughal Empire from the class 12 history textbooks. Alleging that 'thieves' were being referred to as the Mughal rulers, he said that the initiative will shine light on the 'truth'.

Kapil Mishra, a former minister in the AAP government, joined the Delhi BJP in August 2019 after his differences with party boss Arvind Kejriwal became public.

Known for his provocative speeches on Hindutva ideology, Mr Mishra was not given any organisational responsibility in the Delhi BJP since his joining.

He contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from the Model Town constituency on a BJP ticket but lost to the AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.