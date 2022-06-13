BJP's Varun Gandhi 'Grateful' To AIMIM's A Owaisi For Sharing Jobs Data

BJP MP From Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Varun Gandhi today thanked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Twitter for mentioning employment data pulled out by him revealing that over 60 lakh sanctioned central and state government posts lie vacant even as the unemployment is at a record high in the country. Mr Owaisi can be seen reading out the number of vacant posts department-wise, pointing out that it's not his data but provided by BJP MP Varun Gandhi.

"Unemployment is the most burning issue of the country today and the leaders of the whole country should draw the attention of the government to this issue. Unemployed youth should get justice, only then the country will become powerful.

I am grateful that my questions raised on employment were mentioned by @asadowaisi ji in his speech," Varun Gandhi tweeted in Hindi along with a video clip of Mr Owaisi's speech.

बेरोज़गारी आज देश का सबसे ज्वलंत मुद्दा है और पूरे देश के नेताओं को इस मुद्दे पर सरकार का ध्यान आकृष्ट कराना चाहिए। बेरोज़गार नौजवानों को न्याय मिलना चाहिए,तभी देश शक्तिशाली बनेगा।



मैं आभारी हूँ की रोजगार के ऊपर उठाए गए मेरे सवालों का @asadowaisi जी ने अपने भाषण में ज़िक्र किया। pic.twitter.com/MAqfTOtHKZ — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 13, 2022

Mr Gandhi has earlier tweeted a graphic with details of the number of vacant posts in ministries and departments.

"These statistics are startling when unemployment is at its highest level in 3 decades.

While crores of youth are frustrated and disappointed due to the non-availability of jobs, there are 60 lakh 'sanctioned posts' vacant in the country if 'government figures' are to be believed.

Where did the budget that was allocated for these posts go?

Every youth has the right to know this!" he had said.

जब बेरोजगारी 3 दशकों के सर्वोच्च स्तर पर है तब यह आँकड़े चौंकाने वाले हैं।



जहां भर्तियाँ न आने से करोड़ों युवा हताश व निराश है, वहीं ‘सरकारी आँकड़ों' की ही मानें तो देश में 60 लाख ‘स्वीकृत पद' खाली हैं।



कहाँ गया वो बजट जो इन पदों के लिए आवंटित था?



यह जानना हर नौजवान का हक है! pic.twitter.com/dxtn64IeRz — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) May 28, 2022

Varun Gandhi has lately been raising the issue of vacancy in government posts while asserting that job aspirants have been desperate and paying the price for administrative incompetence.

He has also been publicly embarrassing the BJP by often going against the party line and questioning the Centre.

Mr Gandhi had openly come out in support of protesting farmers against the now-repealed three farm laws, while his party-led government at the Centre was defending them. He has been taking stands on people-centric issues which are not in line with the BJP's official position. The three-time Lok Sabha MP was also not seen campaigning for his party during the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.