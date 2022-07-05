BJP's Tejasvi Surya Questioned On Attack On Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

The police had issued notice twice to Tejasvi Surya, who was seen at the protests

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was questioned for two hours by the Delhi Police on protests outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home in March, during which scores of protesters broke through barricades and sparked a security scare.

Tejasvi Surya, 31, was questioned 10 days ago on his role in the protests, according to the police.

On March 30, BJP workers were protesting against Arvind Kejriwal's comments on controversial movie 'The Kashmir Files' when slogan-shouting protesters allegedly pushed through barricades, threw paint at the gates and vandalized a CCTV camera.

The police had issued notice twice to Tejasvi Surya, who was seen at the protests. The BJP MP had said he was ready to be questioned whenever he was in Delhi.

Mr Surya was questioned at his official residence on Ashoka Road "in the last week of June", the police said, and he was shown security footage of BJP youth workers protesting near Mr Kejriwal's home.

Eight members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, which Mr Surya heads, were arrested at the time.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had accused the BJP workers of attempting to kill Mr Kejriwal as they were unable to defeat him electorally.

"BJP cannot defeat Kejriwal, so they are trying to kill him. It was a plan to murder the Chief Minister," Mr Sisodia had alleged.

Mr Kejriwal faced a backlash from BJP workers over his response to demands to make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Delhi.

"They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free," the Chief Minister had said, drawing laughter and desk-thumping in the Aam Aadmi Party-dominated Delhi assembly.