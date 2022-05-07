BJP's Tajinder Bagga Faces New Arrest Warrant Issued By Punjab Court

However, his arrest was thwarted by the Delhi Police

A day after his dramatic arrest and "rescue" of Tajinder Pal Bagga, a Mohali court today directed the Punjab police to arrest the BJP leader and produce him before it in connection with a case registered against him on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and for alleged criminal intimidation

This comes a day after Mr Bagga was taken into custody from his Delhi home by the Punjab police in connection with the same case. However, his arrest was thwarted by the Delhi Police, which rushed to a court and obtained a search warrant based on the kidnapping complaint filed by Mr Bagga's father.

After which, the Haryana Police stopped the car at Haryana's Pipli in which Bagga was being taken to Punjab.

The Punjab police then approached the Mohali court today and secured his arrest warrant.

The FIR registered against Mr Bagga on April 1 referred to his remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.