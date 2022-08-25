BJP's Sonali Phogat's Autopsy Report Says "Multiple Blunt Force Injuries On Body"

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's body had "multiple blunt force injuries", the post mortem report said today, hours after two of her associates were charged with her murder.

"There are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain," the report said.

Sonali Phogat's autopsy report

Sonali Phogat, 42, died on Tuesday morning in Goa, where she had gone with a group.

Her family questioned initial reports that she had died of a cardiac arrest.

Today, the Goa Police on Thursday registered a murder case against her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi, who were with Sonali Phogat when she arrived in Goa on Monday.

Sonali Phogat was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning.

Her brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint with Goa Police alleging that his sister was raped and murdered by Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder.

Rinku said in his complaint that Sonali Phogat, a BJP leader from Haryana's Hisar, had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death.

She had allegedly complained against her staff.

Rinku alleged that Sonali Phogat was drugged and raped by her assistant.