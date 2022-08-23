Sonali Phogat, TikTok Star Who Became BJP's Election Pick: 5 Facts

Sonali Phogat rose to fame with her TikTok videos and had a huge following on the video-sharing app.

She debuted as a TV anchor in 2006 before joining the BJP two years later.

Sonali Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Haryana election from Adampur as a BJP candidate. She was defeated by then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Mr Bishnoi joined the BJP and resigned as an MLA last month. He met Ms Phogat last week amid speculation that she would be the BJP candidate in the Adampur bypoll.