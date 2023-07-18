BJP's Sadanand Shet Tanavade Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Goa

Election for Rajya Sabha seat in Goa was necessitated as sitting MP Vinay Tendulkar's tenure is ending.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sadanand Shet Tanavade was today declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Goa.

Mr. Tanavade, president of the Goa BJP unit, filed his nomination papers on July 11 for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the coastal state.

The opposition parties - Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party - had later issued a common statement signed by their seven MLAs saying as a "political strategy", they have decided not to field any candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in the interest of Goa.

Yesterday was the last date to withdraw nomination forms, and if required, polling was to take place on July 24.

Returning Officer Namrata Ulman today handed over a letter to Tanavade, declaring him as elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Goa.

Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, BJP state general secretary Damu Naik and other party functionaries were present on the occasion.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Sawant thanked everyone for Mr. Tanavade's election.

"I also thank the Opposition parties for not fielding their candidate and getting Mr. Tanavade elected unopposed," he said.

The BJP and its allies have 33 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly. The opposition Congress has three MLAs, AAP has two members, and the Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans Party have one legislator each.

