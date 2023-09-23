BJP's Nishikant Dubey Questions Muslim MP's Conduct Day After He Was Abused

Nishikant Dubey said Ramesh Bidhuri's comments were not suitable for the civilised society. (File)

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey today deplored his party colleague Ramesh Bidhuri's communal remarks against another parliamentarian, but also called for a probe into the conduct of the legislator who was at the receiving end.

Mr Bidhuri was seen repeatedly abusing and hurling Islamophobic slurs at Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party's Danish Ali, prompting a warning from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. His comments were expunged from the records.

Mr Dubey said Mr Bidhuri's comments were not suitable for the civilised society.

रमेश विधुडी जी के लोकसभा में दिए बयान को कोई भी सभ्य समाज ठीक नहीं कह सकता,इसकी जितनी निंदा की जाए कम है लेकिन @loksabhaspeaker जी को सांसद दानिश अली के भी अमर्यादित शब्दों व आचरण की जॉंच करनी चाहिए ।लोकसभा की नियम प्रक्रियाओं के तहत किसी सांसद के निर्धारित समय के बीच टोकना,बैठे… — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 23, 2023

"No civilised society can accept the statement given by Ramesh Bidhuri in Lok Sabha. No condemnation can be enough for this. But Lok Sabha Speaker must also investigate the indecent words and conduct of MP Danish Ali," Mr Dubey posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said that interrupting an MP during his scheduled time, sitting and speaking, and giving running commentary also attract punishment under the rules and procedures of the Lok Sabha.

Facing a massive opposition backlash, the BJP has sent a show-cause notice to Mr Bidhuri and asked him to explain his unparliamentary language within 15 days. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret in the House shortly after the exchange.

An emotional Mr Ali, on the verge of breaking down while speaking to NDTV yesterday, said he's considering "leaving" the parliament if no action is taken against Mr Bidhuri. He said he couldn't sleep all night as he felt like his brain was about to 'explode'.

"Was this special session (of the parliament) called to attack elected MPs by linking them to their community? This has shamed the entire country. We will see whether his party will take any action against him or promote him. This is hate speech," said Mr Ali, who has submitted a letter to the Speaker demanding action against Mr Bidhuri.

The incident has become a fresh rallying point for the Opposition in its battle against the BJP, prompting several letters - including those from Congress, DMK and Trinamool - to the Speaker demanding punitive action against Mr Bidhuri.

Congress' Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal met Mr Ali at his home last night, with the former sharing a photograph of him hugging Mr Ali on social media. "Nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukkan (In this marketplace of hatred, there is a shop of love)," wrote Mr Gandhi alongside.