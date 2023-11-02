'Trying To Set Wrong Narrative': BJP's Nishikant Dubey On Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra claimed the panel asked her "all kinds of filthy questions".

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hit out at Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra today after she along with Opposition members of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee accused the panel's chairperson of asking her "personal" questions.

"Mahua Moitra was called to the meeting as an accused and before that she kept giving interviews where she mentioned what happened in the ethics panel meeting. She tried to set a wrong narrative. And what happened today (in the meeting) has made it a black day for the Parliament," he said.

Mr Dubey also asserted that "no power can save Mahua Moitra after all evidences provided by me and others against her".

"What kind of meeting was this? They are asking all kinds of filthy questions," Ms Moitra told reporters as she stormed out of the room.

"We found the ethics committee chairperson's questions to Ms Moitra undignified and unethical," Congress MP and panel member N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters.

Defending the committee's questions, Mr Dubey said the "Lok Sabha ethics panel bound to question Mahua Moitra on claims made by Darshan Hiranandani in his affidavit".

Mahua Moitra has been accused of asking questions, which were keyed in through her parliamentary account, at the behest of Mr Hiranandani in return for alleged favours.

The ethics committee summoned her on the basis of reports received from three ministries along with documents and evidences. The BJP had raised national security concerns over the sharing of her official login credentials.

Nishikant Dubey had led the call to investigate the allegation that Ms Moitra gave her parliament login ID to Mr Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahua Moitra has refuted all the charges pleaded innocence to the allegations.