BJP's Nirmala Sitharaman Attacks Rahul Gandhi's Meet With Muslim Leaders

The Congress wants to contest the 2019 elections on religious lines, senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday, launching a sharp attack at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, for what she called, was a concerted attack to divide people on communal lines.

Citing a report in a vernacular newspaper on Mr Gandhi's recent interaction with Muslim intellectuals, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Mr Gandhi had been reported to have said that the Congress was a Muslim party.

"You can't be Janeu-Dhari (a Hindu who wears the brahminical thread) at one point... Muslim-dhari at another... This is playing with the people's trust," Ms Sitharaman said at a media briefing, a reference to the Congress' defence of Mr Gandhi's temple run ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat.

 

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

