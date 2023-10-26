After Ashok Gehlot's Son Summoned By Agency, Sachin Pilot's Post: 'Can't Scare Us'

"I strongly condemn the ED raid on Rajasthan Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday condemned the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) move to conduct raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara stating that the BJP's "nervousness' is clearly visible.

Taking to 'X', he wrote, "I strongly condemn the ED raid on Rajasthan Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara. ED summons have also been given to Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. BJP cannot scare Congress leaders with such tactics. All the leaders and workers of the state Congress are standing together in solidarity".

"BJP's nervousness is clearly visible in such actions because the public has made up its mind to bring the Congress government back in Rajasthan in the upcoming elections", he added.

राजस्थान कांग्रेस के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा जी के यहां ED की रेड की मैं कठोर शब्दों में निंदा करता हूँ। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत जी के पुत्र वैभव गहलोत को भी ED का सम्मन दिया गया है।



भाजपा इस तरह के हथकंडों से कांग्रेस के नेताओं को डरा नहीं सकती। प्रदेश कांग्रेस के सभी… — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 26, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case.

The raids were carried out at the official residence of Dotasara at Civil Lines in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The Enforcement Directorate is also conducting search operations at nearly a dozen locations in Rajasthan in connection with the paper leak case.

Meanwhile, the central probe agency has also summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot in the paper leaks case.

Earlier this month, the ED conducted search operations at seven residential premises of Dinesh Khodania, Ashok Kumar Jain, Spurdha Chaudhary, Suresh Dhaka and other individuals in the paper leaks case.

The searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday, officials said adding that various incriminating documents, copies of sale deeds of various properties, electronic devices and cash amounting to Rs 24 lakh were seized in the operation.

The ED's move has triggered sharp reactions from Congress leaders who have dubbed the agency as an extension of the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that as elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, and IT become the real "Panna Pramukh" of the BJP.

Taking to 'X', Mr Kharge wrote, "As elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, IT etc. become the real 'Panna Pramukh' of BJP. Seeing its certain defeat in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party made its last move! After Chhattisgarh, ED has also started action against Congress leaders entering the assembly election campaign in Rajasthan".

"The dictatorship of the Modi government is fatal for democracy. We will continue to fight against the misuse of agencies, the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP', he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)