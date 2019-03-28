BJP's Muralidhar Rao, 8 Others Charged For Fraud Of 2.17 Crore: Police

Police filed an FIR under relevant Sections of CrPC against Muralidhar Rao and others

An FIR has been registered against nine persons, including BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao for allegedly duping a couple to the tune of Rs. 2.17 crore.

Police filed an FIR under relevant Sections of CrPC against the nine accused namely- Krishna Kishore, Eshwar Reddy, Ramchandra Reddy, Gajula Hanumantha Rao, Sama Chandrashekar Reddy, Baba, Srikanth, P Muralidhar Rao and G Srinivas on March 25.

Pravarna Reddy, 41, filed the complaint.

"In November 2015, Eshwar Reddy approached the complainant and her husband. Reddy told the complainant, that he knows one person, Krishna Kishore, who is very close to BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao. He said that Kishore can help anyone get nominated for a government job. However, the complainant couple was reluctant to acquire the nominated posts by spending huge money," the police claimed.

"Later the accused Eshwar Reddy again approached the complainant couple along with Kishore and Ramchandra Reddy and pressurised them to accept their proposal. The accused also produced an offer letter purportedly signed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. Following which, they took Rs 2.17 crore from the couple assuring the appointment of the complainant''s husband as chairperson of Pharma Exil," the police added.

Police further said that the complainant later approached Eshwar Reddy and Ramchandra Reddy but they dogged the matter and later on stopped responding.

A probe in the matter is underway.

