BJP's Moradabad Candidate Sarvesh Singh Dies A Day After UP Constituency Went To Polls

BJP's Moradabad candidate Sarvesh Singh

BJP's Moradabad candidate Sarvesh Singh, a five-time MLA and a one-time MP, died a day after his Uttar Pradesh constituency went to polls in phase one of the general elections. He was 72.

Sarvesh Singh, who has been ill for a long time, was undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital.

"Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away," UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary told news agency PTI.

"He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," Mr Chaudhary added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the death of the leader an "irreparable loss for the BJP Parivaar".

"I am shocked to learn of the demise of our Moradabad candidate and former MP, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh-ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP Parivaar. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family members and loved ones. I pray that Prabhu Shri Ram grants eternal peace to the departed soul while giving his family the strength and forbearance to bear this loss. Om Shanti!" Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

Moradabad, one of the 80 constituencies in Western UP, was won by Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party's ST Hasan in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The seat comprises five Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) segments: Barhapur; Kanth; Thakurdwara; Moradabad Rural; and Moradabad Nagar region.

This time Ruchi Veera has been fielded by the opposition's INDIA bloc on the Samajwadi Party ticket.