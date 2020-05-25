BJP's Manoj Tiwari Denies Breaking Lockdown Rules With Game Of Cricket

Manoj Tiwari was seen taking photographs without any distancing

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari today denied that he had violated lockdown rules by playing at a cricket academy in Sonipat, Haryana. The government has allowed the reopening of stadiums, he pointed out in a video posted on Twitter, accusing Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of targeting him to hide its own mess.

"Today there is a lot of talk in the media about my cricket match. But I played within the rules. In lockdown4, the home ministry allowed stadiums without spectactors. So I played within rules," said Mr Tiwari, the chief of the BJP in Delhi.

He accused AAP of flinging allegations at him to divert attention from one of its MLAs accused of bribe and named by a doctor who committed suicide.

Clips on Twitter showed Mr Tiwari scoring sixes and fours in what was called a friendly match at an academy in Sheikhpura. "I made 67 runs," declared the actor-turned-politician, who was not in a mask in the visuals.

The politician also tweeted a video of the game with the message: "Everyone should be healthy, their immunity should be strong."

He claimed that there were thermal checks and not more than 40 people on the field.

"I have always followed social distancing, lockdown norms. All norms were followed," the MP was quoted as saying by new agency ANI.

Critics also questioned whether Mr Tiwari was right to travel from Delhi to Haryana amid restrictions.

The BJP leader said he had taken permission from the police to travel.