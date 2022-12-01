'BJP's Loot Continues': Congress Attacks Centre Over High Fuel Prices

Rahul Gandhi said that the Centre has not reduced a single rupee in Fuel prices. (File)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the government over high prices of petrol and diesel in the country and said the BJP's "loot" continues even when global crude oil prices were down in the last few months.

"On May 16, 2014 (Delhi) - Crude per barrel was USD 107.09. Petrol - Rs 71.51.

Diesel - Rs 57.28. On December 1, 2022 - Crude per barrel is USD 87.55. Petrol - Rs 96.72. Diesel - Rs 89.62. Crude is 10-month low, But BJP's Loot remains high!" Mr Kharge said on Twitter.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said while global crude oil rates have come down by 25 per cent but the government has not reduced a single rupee in petrol and diesel prices in the country.

He alleged that while the people are suffering from high inflation, the prime minister is busy in recovering money from taxes.

"In the last 6 months, crude oil has become cheaper by more than 25 per cent. Petrol and diesel prices in the country can be reduced by more than Rs 10, but the government has not reduced even one rupee," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

पिछले 6 महीनों में, कच्चा तेल 25% से ज़्यादा सस्ता हो गया है।



देश में पेट्रोल-डीज़ल के दाम ₹10 से ज़्यादा घटाए जा सकते हैं, लेकिन सरकार ने 1 रुपय भी कम नहीं किया।



भारत की जनता महंगाई से त्रस्त है,

प्रधानमंत्री अपनी वसूली में मस्त हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 1, 2022

"The people of India are suffering from inflation. The Prime Minister is engrossed in recovery," Mr Gandhi said.

Global crude oil prices have come down considerably but oil companies have not reduced the price of petrol and diesel in the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)