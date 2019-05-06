BJP's Locket Chatterjee Claims Vote Rigging In Bengal, Demands Repolling

Locket Chatterjee claimed that vote rigging took place in more than 80% of Dhaniakhali booths today.

West Bengal BJP leader Locket Chatterjee today held a sit-in protest outside the Hoogly District Magistrate's office to highlight alleged instances of vote rigging in many parts of the constituency during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

"I went to Dhaniakhali this morning to find that rigging was taking place in more than 80% of its booths," the BJP candidate from Hoogly told NDTV. "They had invited the presiding officer to lunch, so they could indulge in largescale vote rigging behind his back."

Ms Chatterjee and her supporters have demanded repolling at all the booths in the Dhaniakhali Vidhan Sabha constituency in the interests of free-and-fair elections. She has been fielded against two-term Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Ratna De Nag, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Pradip Saha and the Congress' Pratul Chandra Saha. Ratna De Nag had defeated Pradip Saha by a margin of around 1.9 lakh votes in 2014.

The BJP candidate also alleged that she was targeted by Trinamool Congress supporters while voting was taking place earlier today. "They attacked my car and tortured me with the backing of Alpana Patra, the sister of Trinammol Congress legislator Asima Patra," she said.

The BJP has also demanded repolling in the state's Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, alleging that the Trinamool Congress has resorted to booth rigging and violence to win the elections. Even as reports of clashes came in, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that "goons" from the Trinamool Congress were terrorising people to vote in favour of its candidates. "As the Trinamool Congress cannot win with the people's support, it has resorted to rigging and violence across West Bengal. Voters who do not support it are being terrorised by party goons," he told reporters in New Delhi.

Sitting Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Dinesh Trivedi is taking on BJP candidate Arjun Singh in Barrackpore.

(With inputs from PTI)

