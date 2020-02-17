'Had Ajmal Kasab Rushed Into Jamia Library...': BJP's Kapil Mishra Sparks Row

BJP's Kapil Mishra had made several controversial comments during Delhi assembly election campaign.

Wading into the controversy over videos of December 15 violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday said that 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab would be termed "innocent" had he entered the university library with a gun.

Two months after the alleged police brutality in Jamia a series of videos have emerged of the incident.

In a video being circulated online, the police can be seen raining batons on students as they are trying to escape the library. In another video, some students can be seen rushing into the library. Some of them have their faces covered.

"If that day Kasab had rushed in the library with his gun, he would be called an innocent," Kapil Mishra tweeted. He justified his tweet by saying that an edited portion of the CCTV footage was used to "vilify" the police.

"They were not students, they were rioters. But their sympathisers blamed police while posting edited portion of the CCTV footage," he alleged.

Kapil Mishra had been banned by the Election Commission for her controversial remarks during campaign for Delhi Assembly Elections.