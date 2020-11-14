BJP's Kailash Sarang Dies At 85, PM Modi Calls Him "Compassionate" Leader

BJP's Kailash Sarang Dies At 85, PM Modi Calls Him 'Compassionate' Leader

Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang died today at a hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra, family sources said. He was 85.

Kailash Sarang, who was suffering from age-related ailments, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago, sources told news agency PTI.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters. His son Vishwas Sarang is a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death and said he will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader.

"Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP's progress," PM Modi tweeted.

"Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," he said.

