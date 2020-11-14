BJP's Kailash Sarang Dies At 85, PM Modi Calls Him 'Compassionate' Leader

Kailash Sarang was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago.

Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang died today at a hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra, family sources said. He was 85.

Kailash Sarang, who was suffering from age-related ailments, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago, sources told news agency PTI.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters. His son Vishwas Sarang is a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death and said he will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader.

Shri Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

"Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP's progress," PM Modi tweeted.

"Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," he said.