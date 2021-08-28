BJP's Income Rose By 50% In 2019-20, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP's income rose due to bulk electoral bonds donation. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that its income rose by 50 per cent in 2019-20 due to bulk electoral bonds donation.

"BJP's income rose by 50 per cent. And yours?" tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader also shared a news report, which cited the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report claiming that the BJP's income rose by 50 per cent in 2019-20, the bulk of donations came through electoral bonds.

Earlier on Friday, ADR in its report said that between 2018-19 and 2019-20, the income of BJP increased by 50.34 per cent (Rs 1,213.20 crores) from Rs 2,410.08 crores during the financial year 2018-19 to Rs 3,623.28 crore during the financial year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the income of Congress decreased by 25.69 per cent (Rs 235.82 crores) from Rs 918.03 crores during FY 2018-19 to Rs 682.21 crores during the financial year 2019-20.

However, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) registered the highest increase in income. "Between 2018-19 and 2019-20, the highest percentage increase in income was declared by the NCP of 68.77 per cent (Rs 34.873 crores) from Rs 50.71 crores in 2018-19 to Rs 85.583 crores during the financial year 2019-20," it said.