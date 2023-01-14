BJP's 'Dirty Politics' Hindering Education Of Children In Delhi: Manish Sisodia

The new education policy also lays emphasis on teacher training in Delhi, Manish Sisodia said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that the "dirty politics" of the BJP is hindering the education of poor children in Delhi.

"Today I am putting forth a fact with sadness and anger that the BJP is doing such dirty politics that now it is hindering the education of poor children as well. They are trying to stop us," Mr Sisodia said.

He claimed that the result of government schools in Delhi has reached 99.6 per cent and the training of teachers has played the most significant role in it.

The new education policy also lays emphasis on teacher training, Mr Sisodia said.

"We have sent 1,100 teachers to Britain, Singapore, and Finland. Finland has shown how even government schools can be better," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

"They (BJP) are occupying the Services department illegally, so we have to send the file to LG," he said.

"We had to send 30 teachers to Finland in March, but the LG sent its file with his Observation, then we sent its reply and then he again sent it saying that its cost-benefit analysis should be done," Mr Sisodia said.

It was the "most ridiculous argument."If you get the cost-benefit analysis done of LG's work, you will have to close the LG office tomorrow itself, the deputy CM said.

"PM and all the CMs are going to go to the World Economic Forum, find out its cost-benefit analysis," he said.

Leaders from all over the country have been going abroad, the Delhi government want to send teachers, so"they are stopping us. You have always misused the LG office but we request you not to put any hindrance," Mr Sisodia stressed.

"If CM and Deputy CM cannot send their teachers for training, then why is this government?" he asked.

Mr Sisodia on Thursday also alleged that the BJP has "unconstitutional control" over the officers of the Delhi Government through the Centre.

