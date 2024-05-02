BJP's Brij Bhushan, Amid Sex Harassment Charge, May Be Benched In Polls

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a six-time MP

Sexual harassment allegations and street protests by the country's top wrestlers may cost BJP heavyweight and six-time MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh an opportunity to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sources in the BJP have told NDTV that the former national wrestling boss may not get a ticket this time from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, which he has represented for three consecutive terms. The party leadership, a source said, has spoken to the BJP leader about this and may field his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, from Kaiserganj. The heavyweight politician, it is learnt, is still insisting on a poll pass.

His elder son Pratik Bhushan Singh is an MLA. Karan Bhushan Singh currently heads the Uttar Pradesh wrestling body.

Kaiserganj votes on May 20 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election. The last date of filing nomination is tomorrow. So, the BJP is expected to make an announcement about its candidate today. The announcement will also put a lid on the speculation regarding BJP's choice for the seat.

The president of Wrestling Federation of India for over a decade, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hit headlines early last year when the country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malikkh, accused him of sexually harassing women wrestlers and staged a massive protest in the national capital.

The BJP heavyweight has denied the allegations. The case against him is pending before a Delhi court.

Last month, the BJP leader had blamed the media for the delay in the announcement of the party's Kaiserganj candidate. "You (media) people need not worry. The announcement of my candidature is getting delayed because of you people," he said.