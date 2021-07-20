BJP's 'Bengal Violence' Protest On July 21, When Trinamool Observes Martyrs Day

Trinamool Congress has repeatedly rebuffed allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal (File)

The BJP will stage a dharna at Rajghat in Delhi on Wednesday to protest alleged incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal, the party's state spokesperson, Shamik Bhattacharya, said.

The saffron camp has claimed that 38 of its workers were killed in Bengal since the Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, came to power for the third consecutive time on May 2.

Incidentally, the Trinamool observes July 21 as "Martyrs Day" every year in the memory of 13 Youth Congress workers who were killed in police firing in 1993. Ms Banerjee then was a member of the grand old party's youth wing.

The ruling party in the state has repeatedly rebuffed allegations of post-poll violence and said that the BJP was trying to malign its image after having lost the elections.

Mr Bhattacharya told reporters in Kolkata on Tuesday that West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, also an MP, will stage a sit-in at Rajghat along with other party functionaries.

"Tomorrow, the party will pay homage to the martyrs who were killedduring post-poll violence in West Bengal. (Mr) Ghosh will helm the protest in Delhi, while activists in Bengal will hold similar agitations across the state," he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that "20,000 workers of his party have been rendered homeless by Trinamool Congress men".

He welcomed the recent National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) findings on post-poll violence, stating that it has laid bare the "true picture". An NHRC panel, in its report placed before the Calcutta High Court, has said that the situation prevailing in West Bengal is a manifestation of "law of the ruler" and not the "rule of law". It recommended a CBI probe into the cases of rape and murder.

The Trinamool has dismissed the NHRC report, saying that it was prepared at the behest of the BJP.

