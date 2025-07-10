BJP Gets New Chief And New Strategy In Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls

The BJP in West Bengal is implementing a massive change in strategy with senior party leader Samik Bhattacharya being chosen to head the state unit ahead of the assembly elections next year. Toning down its hyper-Hindutva push, the party is now focusing on the issue of Bengal's 'cultural degradation'.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's main architect in Bengal, has released several videotapes that purportedly show how the Trinamool's student leaders have been misusing their college campuses and union offices for sexual and systematic exploitation.

Known as the "renaissance city" in the 19th century, Bengal now reeks of a failed education system and cultural degradation, the BJP has said, slamming the Mamata Banjeree-led dispensation that has ruled the state for 14 years.

A viral clip, not independently verified by NDTV, shows a student leader getting a head massage from a girl student in the college.

Criticising Ms Banerjee, Mr Malviya, who heads the BJP's media cell, has alleged that her policies have led to a decline in the state's education system. Highlighting the lack of opportunity as a key factor, he flagged increasing instances of undergraduate students from Bengal moving to colleges and universities in other states.

Students are seeking better and safer academic environments in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Odisha, he said.

Safety of women has been another major issue in the state, with the state BJP leaders highlighting the Sandeshkhali incident, in which a former Trinamool strongman was accused sexually exploiting several women, the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, and the recent rape case at a law college in Kolkata.

The BJP's fact-finding team, headed by former Mumbai police chief Satya Pal Singh, has also demanded a judicial inquiry on the law college rape case.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a former lieutenant of the chief minister, told a press conference that Trinamool student leaders have been identified as misusing power in 50 different photographs.

On July 21, when Ms Banerjee holds her annual 'martyrs' day' rally, Mr Adhikari has announced a special BJP rally for the safety of women. The Kanya Surakkha Yatra will cover all districts, while the BJP's Yuva Morcha has also called for Uttar Kanya Abhiyan.

Mr Adhikari has announced that he will join the event in North Bengal; however, Siliguri police commissioner C Sudhakar has asked the BJP to cancel their event. The BJP is set to challenge this order in the Jalpaiguri circuit bench.