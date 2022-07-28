BJP Youth Leader Murder: Over 15 Detained For Interrogation, Cops Say

Mr Kumar said 6 teams have been formed with the help of the Mangaluru and Udupi police.

More than 15 people have been detained for interrogation in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, police said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters in Sullia taluk of the district, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who visited the Bellare area of the taluk where the incident happened and took stock of the situation, said a probe is underway from all angles.

As of now, it cannot be certain that those who have been taken into custody are involved in the murder or they had helped in executing the crime, he said.

Mr Kumar said six teams have been formed with the help of the Mangaluru city police commissioner and Udupi police.

Police had to resort to mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control when emotions ran high and some people tried to topple the vehicle of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday, he said.

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane, and other officials were present.

Praveen Nettar (32), a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne criminals on Tuesday night.

The killing led to tension at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported

