BJP Worker Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir

Shabir Ahmad Bhat worked with the BJP.

A BJP worker was allegedly killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday morning.



Shabir Ahmad Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at around 2:30 am in Rakh-e-litter area.



Police say he was kidnapped on Tuesday evening and a massive manhunt was launched to track him.



Mr Bhat is the first political activist killed by the terrorists after the government announced municipal and panchayat elections in state last week.



Last year, a 30-year-old BJP youth wing leader belonging to the BJP was allegedly killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Gowhar Ahmed Bhat's body was found, with his throat slit in an orchard in Kiloora. Mr Bhat was the district president of the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He was a resident of Bongam area in Shopian.



BJP President Amit Shah had condoled Mr Bhat's death by saying that terrorists could not stop the youth from choosing a better future.