BJP Worker Found Hanging In Bengal's Purulia Committed Suicide: Autopsy

Share EMAIL PRINT 30-year-old Dulal Kumar was found hanging from an electric pylon in Purulia on Saturday. Purulia, West Bengal: The death of two BJP workers last week in West Bengal's Purulia has caused uproar in the state. The doctors at a government hospital have said in the post-mortem report that



Around 10.30 this morning, Aakash Magharia, Purulia's newly appointed superintendent of police, held a press meet where he shared the details of the post-mortem report.



"Five doctors have conducted the post-mortem and concluded that Dulal Kumar died of asphyxia ante-mortem by suicidal hanging," Mr Magharia said.



When asked to elaborate, he said he was quoting a government hospital report.



At Balrampur, where Dulal Kumar lived with his family, roads were blocked as part of the 12-hour bandh called by the BJP. The party has completely dismissed the post-mortem theory.



"This was a cold-blooded, calculated murder. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) wants to terrorise BJP supporters like Dulal Kumar and



Another BJP supporter said, "TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has already sent out a warning that he would make Purulia opposition free. This is what the TMC has set out to do."



Out of the 20 blocks in Purulia district, the BJP seized control of 12 in the recent panchayat polls. This has triggered tension in the district.



Asked that since the BJP was in control of most of Purulia district, were there any TMC workers left to carry out the alleged murders, the BJP workers claimed the TMC has roped in Maoists for the killings.



Earlier, the Trinamool used the Maoists to kill CPM workers, now they are using them to kill us," a BJP worker said.



Like the BJP, the TMC, too, is pointing fingers at the Maoists and also at the turf war bewteen the BJP and the Bajrang Dal, which are both very active in Purulia.



TMC leader Derek O'Brien has tweeted that there are also concerns about a troublemaker coming into Purulia from across the border. Purulia shares a border with Jharkhand, which is a BJP-ruled state.



