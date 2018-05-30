"This Is For Doing BJP": Man Found Hanging In Bengal, Chilling Notes On Shirt The BJP has claimed that 20-year-old Trilochan Mahato had worked very hard during the recent Panchayat polls in which Trinamool Congress suffered some setbacks in Purulia.

The body of a young man, found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's Purulia district this morning, is suspected to be a disturbing coda to the violent civic polls in the state earlier this month.



Scrawled on the back and front of his white T-Shirt was a chilling message. Another note was found on a piece of paper left at his feet dangling just inches from the ground.



Roughly translated, the messages said, "This is for doing BJP politics from age 18. Been trying to kill you since the vote. Failed. Today you are dead."



The BJP has claimed that 20-year-old Trilochan Mahato had worked very hard during the recent Panchayat polls in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress suffered some setbacks in Purulia. The BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry into the death.



Trilochan's father, in his police complaint, has named six men he alleges had threatened to kill his son.



In the polls marked by rigging, violence and intimidation of voters, the Trinamool has won 20,000 seats uncontested because there was no rival candidate.



Addressing a press meet in Kolkata today, BJP leader Rahul Sinha also pointed to the fact that just yesterday, Trinamool MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee had declared at a public meeting that he would make sure Purulia district would soon become opposition free.



"There is a lot of chatter about panchayat results in Purulia and Jhargram districts. I will go to Purulia on June 1 and ensure Purulia becomes opposition free, I promise you that," were Abhishek Banerjee's words.



There has been no response from the top leadership of Trinamool so far.



