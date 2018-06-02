Another Man Found Hanging In West Bengal, BJP Claims He Was A Party Worker The BJP says Dulal Kumar was a party worker, a claim refuted by his mother who said they all support the Trinamool Congress (TMC)

70 Shares EMAIL PRINT BJP supporters allegedly refused to let police take Dulal Kumar's body. Purulia, West Bengal: Days after a young BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's Purulia, a 30-year-old man's body was found hanging from a high tension electric tower in Purulia's Dabha village. The BJP says Dulal Kumar was a party worker, a claim refuted by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as well as his mother who said they all support the TMC. She also dismissed the suicide angle.



Dulal had been missing since 8 last night. He had gone out on his motorcycle, his family said. When he didn't return home, they got worried and searched for him in the area.



Later, they informed the police who found his motorcycle in the field. Around 5.45 this morning, his body was found hanging from a high tension electric tower. The news of his death spread in the village and his family, neighbours and BJP workers rushed to the spot.



The BJP says he had actively worked in the recent past panchayat election. Party supporters allegedly refused to allow police to bring his body down. Villagers surrounded the cops and Deputy Superintendent of Police Atul Chatterjee's vehicle was also ransacked. BJP supporters have reportedly blocked the Balrampur-Baghmundi road in protest.



"We started looking for him around 9 pm. When I called on his mobile phone, he picked up and disconnected the call," Rupchand Kumar, Dulal's cousin, said.



Reiterating that Dulal was a BJP worker, Rahul Sinha said that "West Bengal was under jungle raj" and only a "CBI investigation will lead to anything".



TMC leader Derek O'Brien also demanded a thorough investigation in his tweet. "We strongly condemn this despicable killing. All angles must be probed.The perpetrators of this heinous act must be punished. What role did Jharkhand border have to play? What elements of Bajrang Dal, Maoist or BJP involved. Let the truth be found out through proper investigation," he said.



Earlier this week, 20-year-old



Scrawled on the back and front of his white T-Shirt was a chilling message, repeated in a note found on a piece of paper left at his feet dangling just inches from the ground.



Roughly translated, the messages said, "This is for doing BJP politics from age 18. Been trying to kill you since the vote. Failed. Today you are dead."



BJP president Amit Shah tweeted he was "deeply hurt by the brutal killing of our young karyakarta." "A young life full of possibilities was brutally taken out under state's patronage. He was hanged on a tree just because his ideology differed from that of state sponsored goons," he said.



A senior Trinamool leader from Purulia, Shrishti Dhar Mahato, however, alleged Trilochan was killed because of infighting within the BJP.



