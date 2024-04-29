BJP Worker Attacked In Kolkata, Party Blames Trinamool Congress

Visuals showed Saraswati Sarkar holding her head as blood streamed down her face

A BJP worker in Kolkata alleged she was attacked with sharp weapons by several workers from the ruling Trinamool Congress today.

Saraswati Sarkar, the president of the BJP Mahila Mandals unit in south Kolkata's Kasba, was reportedly putting up election posters with other party workers when she was allegedly attacked, she said.

Visuals from the spot showed Ms Sarkar holding her head as blood streamed down her face.

The local BJP led by the party's South Kolkata Lok Sabha candidate Debashree Chowdhury protested in front of the police station in Anandapur, demanding the immediate arrest of those behind the attack.