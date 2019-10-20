BJP Women's Wing Files Complaint Against Dhananjay Munde For His Remarks

The NCP leader has, however, said the clip has been edited and is fake.

The Maharashtra BJP women's wing criticised Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making derogatory remarks against his cousin and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde at an election rally recently.

"Dhananjay Munde has forgotten about the purity of the relation between brother and sister. This should be the matter of embarrassment for the Nationalist Congress Party," said Madhavi Naik, president of BJP women wing.

A video allegedly showing the NCP leader making remarks against the minister during an election rally went viral on social media recently.

Pankaja Munde is the sitting BJP legislator from Parli Assembly constituency. She is the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde.

"Based on the complaints filed by us and the State Women Commission, FIRs have been registered against the NCP leader for his derogatory comments," said Ms Madhvi.

The NCP leader has, however, said the clip has been edited and is fake, and his remarks have been "distorted".

