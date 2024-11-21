BJP, With Kailash Gahlot At Fore, Launches 'Sheeshmahal' Protest Against AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a protest Thursday outside Arvind Kejriwal's home over allegations Delhi's ruling party spent Rs 45 crore - on extravagant lights and gold-plated wash basins - to renovate the Aam Aadmi Party boss' residence when he was Chief Minister.

The protesters included the party's newest recruit - former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot, who quit Sunday with a parting jab at Mr Kejriwal over this very issue. In his resignation letter Mr Gahlot referred to the 'sheeshmahal' controversy, as the BJP has dubbed it, and said it is "making everyone doubt whether we (the AAP) still believe in being the 'aam aadmi' (the common man)".

"We have come here to protest over the 'sheeshmahal' issue. When I wrote that letter to Arvind Kejriwal, I said clearly the controversy was truly unfortunate and that it was an example of the compromise of the core principles of the Aam Aadmi Party," Mr Gahlot said at the protest rally.

Visuals from the protest outside the bungalow formerly occupied by Mr Kejriwal, in Delhi's Civil Lines area, showed hundreds of BJP supporters crammed into the street as slogans are shouted against the AAP and its leader. The protests come months before the 2025 Delhi election.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed protesters standing on top of Delhi Police's yellow metal barricades, even as cops and security forces look on without seeming to take action.

"I think this time the BJP will form the government in Delhi. People are troubled because work was not done... sewers are overflowing, drinking water is not supplied, and roads are damaged. I am confident the people of Delhi will make the BJP win this time," Mr Gahlot declared.

The BJP's Delhi unit boss, Virendra Sachdeva, was also present at the protest today and, speaking to NDTV, demanded Mr Kejriwal tell the voters the source of funds gold-plated toilet seats and washbasins, and a TV set that reportedly cost Rs 27 lakh.

Mr Sachdeva, who has led the BJP's charge on this topic, earlier declared the national capital's Public Works Department had been stunned to see the "extravagant" furnishings after Mr Kejriwal vacated the bungalow, which is the official residence of the Chief Minister of Delhi.

The AAP, however, has maintained that the new furnishings and upgrades were necessary as the Chief Minister's residence had been built in 1942 and needed a complete overhaul.

They have also argued it was, in fact, the PWD that recommended the changes.

Mr Gahlot crossing the aisle has given the BJP a boost ahead of the next Delhi election. The former AAP leader was a senior minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government and seen as one of the frontrunners to replace the former Chief Minister when he resigned earlier this year.

But all of that seemed to unravel over the past few months, with his sacking as Law Minister seen as triggering the end of his relationship with the party. This was in December last year, after the Delhi government was juggling cabinet assignments after then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia resigned.

Delhi's former Transport Minister joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of Union Minister ML Khattar, who described his induction as a "turning point", especially before the election.

In his first comment as a BJP leader, Mr Gahlot rubbished talk his switch was the result of 'pressure' from federal investigative agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Enforcement Directorate. Opposition parties have frequently accused the BJP of using the CBI or ED to harass rival leaders and force them to join the party, often just before an election.