BJP Wins 95% Seats In Tripura Panchayat Polls, Left Scores Zero: Sources

The Left that ruled Tripura for 25 years till 2018, could not win a single seat (Representational photo)

The ruling BJP in Tripura has registered a massive victory in the three-tier panchayat polls in the state. According to sources in the state election department, the party has won 95 per cent seats in the panchayat polls, of which a whopping 86 per cent was uncontested victory for the BJP. The Left front that had ruled Tripura for 25 years till 2018, could not win a single seat. The Congress had won about 2 per cent seats, sources said.

The panchayat polls were held on July 27 and 76.63 per cent voter turnout was recorded; results were declared from Tuesday. Counting of votes still continues, state election department sources added.

The counting of votes in the three-tier panchayat polls was marred by clashes between the Congress and BJP supporters in Kailashahar, headquarters of Unakoti district in north Tripura.

According to official records, the polling was announced in 6,111 seats of 591 Gram Panchayats, 419 seats of Panchayat Samities and 116 seats in eight Zilla Parishad bodies of Tripura.

However, actual polls were held only in 833 seats of Gram Panchayats, 82 seats of Panchayat Samiti and 79 seats of Zilla Parishad bodies as the others went uncontested.

