BJP Win In Nagaon Will Point To Sweeping Victory In 2031: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that although Nagaon is not a traditional BJP stronghold, the political atmosphere in the constituency has changed in favour of the party over the past month.

Addressing a press conference at the Cinamora Sammilan Kendra in Jorhat on Tuesday, Sarma said if the BJP manages to win the Nagaon constituency, it could be an indication that the party is capable of winning all 126 assembly seats in the 2031 election.

"The present Nagaon constituency comprises Morigaon, Jagiroad, Raha and Nagaon. If we consider the panchayat-level results of the last assembly election, we won all these constituencies. But in Samaguri, Dhing, Rupohihat and Lahorighat - we lost by around 1.5 lakh votes in each constituency. Therefore, this is not a traditional BJP seat," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma, however, said a significant change has been noticed in the constituency since the beginning of the election campaign a month ago. Public support for the BJP has increased even in constituencies where the party does not have MLAs, with a large number of people joining the party, he said."An atmosphere is being created in favour of people voting for the BJP, and the situation is improving every day," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Ministers Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika, along with MLA Jitu Goswami, have been working for the party in Nagaon. Although he himself has not yet visited the constituency, he said the party leaders working there believe that the situation is favourable for the BJP.

"Let the election results come; only then will we know. But the atmosphere has been improving over the past month," Sarma said.

On political controversies and personal attacks involving Opposition leaders, Sarma said he was not interested in such debates.

"I neither think about Ajmal nor do I think about Gaurav Gogoi. Our target is the BJP, AGP and UPPL. Therefore, we will continue to focus on doing good work," he said.

The Chief Minister also said he did not want to get involved in political arguments or social media-driven controversies, including the practice of making reels. He maintained that there was no difference in this context between the BJP, Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), which are part of the ruling alliance.

