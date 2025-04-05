BJP Will Work To Free Country From Maoists By March 2026: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Maoism will be completely eradicated from the country by next year. He said that Maoism is on the verge of ending in Bastar and that the BJP government is committed to freeing India from the grip of "Laal Aatank" by March 2026.

"In the last three months, 521 Naxals have surrendered. A total of 881 Naxals surrendered in 2024. I assure you that those who surrender will be inducted into the mainstream. But those who continue to bear arms will be dealt with by security forces. Bastar is no longer a symbol of fear but of a future," Mr Shah said while addressing a gathering at the Bastar Pandum programme.

"Agle March tak, hum poore desh ko is laal atank se mukt karne ka kaam Bharatiya Janata Party ki sarkar karegi (By next March, the BJP government will work to free the entire country from Maoism)," he added.

Mr Shah also recalled how political leaders were earlier discouraged from visiting the region.

"Leaders used to be stopped from giving speeches here. The Chief Minister would say, 'Don't go.' But now, we are celebrating Ram Navami and Ashtami with 50,000 Adivasi brothers and sisters," he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma shared the stage with Mr Shah. Cabinet Ministers Kedar Kashyap and Ramvichar Netam and BJP State President Kiran Singh Dev were also present at the event.

During the Bastar Pandum celebration, Mr Shah honoured local artists and praised their contributions to preserving tribal culture.

Earlier in the day, Mr Shah offered prayers at the Maa Danteshwari Temple in Dantewada.

Meanwhile, surrendered Maoists and people affected by Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district are receiving benefits under a special project of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the first time.

Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Balrampur, Nayantara Singh Tomar, said on Friday that under the special scheme, PMAY benefits are being extended to those affected by Maoist incidents or those who have surrendered.

"A list of 77 people was received, out of which 30 were found eligible, and 23 have already been approved for housing. After addressing technical issues, the remaining 7 will also be approved," Mr Tomar said.

