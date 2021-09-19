BJP Will Win 350 Seats In Uttar Pradesh In 2022, Says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said law and order situation in UP improved significantly after 2017. File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state again with an overwhelming majority in the 2022 Assembly polls.

"The perception about UP on the national stage has changed due to the united efforts of the people, the organisation, and the government. People's confidence in governance has increased and now this belief will ensure our victory once again in the 2022 elections with an overwhelming majority of 350 seats," he said, while addressing a press conference on the completion of four-and-a-half years of the current state government.

"Earlier, Chief Ministers used to compete to build their bungalows, but in the new Uttar Pradesh of this new India, we have built houses for 42 lakh poor people," he said.

Mr Adityanath highlighted that the law and order situation improved significantly in the state after 2017 when his government took over.

"This is the same UP where criminals and mafia were creating an atmosphere of fear, corruption and anarchy in the state before 2017 by becoming the subjects of power. Communal riots used to take place every second-third day, but today the actions being taken against them have presented a model to the entire country," the Chief Minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 325 seats out of a total of 403 Assembly seats. Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats.