BJP Will Win 140 Seats In 2023 Karnataka Polls, Claims BS Yediyurappa

BJP's defeat in Hangal constituency will be discussed by the party, BS Yediyurappa said (File)

As BJP won Karnataka's Sindgi Assembly seat with a margin of over 30,000 votes in the bypolls, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the party had not expected to win by such a large margin.

"We have won Sindgi Assembly seat by 30,000 margin. We never expected to win with such a huge margin. Our defeat in Hangal will be discussed in the party meeting," BS Yediyurappa told news agency ANI.

"The BJP will win 140 seats (of the 224) in the 2023 Assembly elections," he further claimed.

BJP's Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa defeated Congress candidate Ashok Mallappa Managuli by a margin of 31,185 votes in Sindgi. On the other hand, Congress' Mane Shrinivas won the Hangal constituency, defeating his BJP rival Shivaraj Sharanappa Sajjanar, by a margin of 7,373 votes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)