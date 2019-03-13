BJP Will Fight Elections On Issues Of Poverty, Terrorism: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar claimed that the BJP was growing stronger with the support of regional players.

All India | | Updated: March 13, 2019 20:48 IST
BJP is progressing with confidence towards victory in the upcoming elections, said Javadekar.


Jaipur: 

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday said the BJP will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on issues of freeing the country from terrorism, poverty, filth and corruption.

The BJP is progressing with confidence towards victory in the upcoming elections and nervousness in the opposition Congress is clearly visible, Mr Javadekar said on the sidelines of party's core committee meeting.

Mr Javadekar, who is also the BJP's election in-charge in Rajasthan, said public meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other prominent leaders will be organised in the coming week.

He claimed that the BJP was growing stronger with the support of regional players, whereas the Congress-led grand alliance was weakening.

Prominent leaders including V Satish, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Avinash Rai Khanna, Madan Lal Saini and others also attended the BJP's core committee meeting. 

