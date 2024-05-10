BJP Wants To Make India A World Leader: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said that India can lead the world in the field of knowledge, science and spirituality.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the BJP wants to build such an India which is wealthy and can lead the whole world in the field of knowledge, science and spirituality.

Mr Singh, who is the BJP candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, also said that a crisis of confidence has arisen in independent India towards political leaders due to the difference between their actions and words.

"But I want to talk about the party I am in. We (BJP) have done what we promised. We have fulfilled each and every promise of our election manifesto, be it the promise to abolish Article 370 or building of Ram Temple," Mr Singh said while addressing the 'Prabuddha Nagrik Sangoshthi' organised at a private school in Gomti Nagar here.

The sitting MP from Lucknow added that Ram Rajya in India will begin when a sense of responsibility arises within people.

"If only there is a sense of authority without responsibility, then consider that Ram Rajya has not come and it is Kalyug," said Mr Singh.

"I feel that in comparison to the past, a sense of self-responsibility among the people towards the country has grown today," he added.

Calling himself a volunteer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the defence minister said that the Sangh never talked about Hindu-Muslim (religion).

He went on to say that the BJP does politics to build the country.

"We want to build such an India which is wealthy and at the same time can lead the whole world in the field of knowledge, science and spirituality," he said.

Mr Singh said the BJP government has provided the benefits of various schemes like free gas cylinder, houses, tap water, etc, without any discrimination.

Mr Singh claimed that the terrorism has been wiped out of the country which is becoming self-reliant in manufacturing defence equipment.

Lucknow will go to polls in the fifth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha polls on May 20.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)