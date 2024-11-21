BJP vs Congress On US Government Department Move Against Adani Group

BJP's Amit Malviya has poked holes in the Opposition attack

A US government department's allegations against the Adani Group , which have been junked by the conglomerate, have set off a political war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition. As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his allegations of collusion between the Narendra Modi government and the Adani Group, BJP leaders poked holes in the Congress's stance and said the allegations extend to four states -- all of which were ruled by opposition parties at the time.

The Adani Group has rejected as baseless the move by the US Department of Justice to name the group in a case of alleged wrongdoing. The group asserted that these were mere allegations and must be seen only as that. It also said it would explore a legal course of action.

"The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the Adani Group said in a statement, emphasising it has steadfastly maintained the highest possible standards of governance and transparency.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya said in a long post that the document put out by the US Justice Department mentioned that the charges are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Mr Malviya said the essence of the charge was that US and Indian companies agreed to supply 12 GW of power to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). "This was subject to SECI entering into PPA with State electricity distribution companies (SDCs). There was a collaboration between Adani Green Energy with a US renewable energy, Azure Power, under which Azure was allotted 4 GW and Adani Green Energy 8 MW. Since the power was costly, the SDCs were not willing to buy. Therefore, the Adanis (in collusion with Azure Power; a US firm) paid the equivalent of US $265 million to SDCs based in Odisha (BJD ruled), Tamilnadu (DMK), Chhattisgarh (Congress) and Andhra Pradesh (YSRCP) between Jul 21 and Feb 22 (by far the largest to AP)."

"All the States mentioned here were Opposition ruled during that time. So, before you pontificate, answer on the bribes the Congress and its allies accepted," Mr Malviya said. He also pointed out that an Indian Court can similarly accuse American firms of bribing US government officials to deny access to Indian markets. "Should we then allow law to take its course and the concerned corporate to defend or plant ourselves in domestic politics of a foreign country?" he questioned.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, addressing the media on the report, alleged that the Adani Group had broken Indian as well as American laws. He has said that he would raise the issue during the Winter session of Parliament that begins Monday and stressed that the Opposition is united on the issue.

Amit Malviya said the timing of the report, just before the parliament session and Donald Trump's impending presidency, raised questions. "That the Congress is willing to be a prop in the hands of George Soros and his cabal speaks volumes," he remarked, referring to the billionaire-philanthropist accused by several governments as being an "agent of disruption".

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra reiterated the charge that none of the four states in question had BJP governments at the time. "Congress was in power or was supporting the ruling party. This entire issue is linked to the Congress party and its allies," he said, adding that former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel and the other three then Chief Ministers must be questioned in this connection. "If Adani is corrupt, then why are the Congress governments seeking investment from his company," he asked.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)