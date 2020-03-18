BJP Using 'Money' And 'Power' In Rajya Sabha Elections, Says Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik says the Gujarat Congress MLAs were also given bribe. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik today said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using "money" and "muscle" power in Rajya Sabha elections.

"The way the BJP is doing politics, it stands exposed. They are using money and power in the Rajya Sabha elections. The Gujarat Congress MLAs were given bribe and they had resigned," Mr Malik said.

"The same thing is happening in Madhya Pradesh where some of the Congress MLAs were held hostage and are not allowed to meet even their family members," he added.

He also said that government has taken all measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The government has taken all the precautions and all educational institutes, malls, cinema halls have been closed. The government is also planning to limit the workers in the government offices," he said.