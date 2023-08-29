BJP Trying To Distort History Of Bengal's Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is trying to distort the history of how Bengal was created.

If that is not opposed, June 20 will be established as the State Foundation Day, Mamata Banerjee said.

"They (BJP) are trying to distort history. If we don't oppose it then this day (June 20) would be established as State Foundation Day," she said.

In a letter to state Governor CV Ananda Bose earlier, Mamata Banerjee had said that the pain and trauma of partition were such that the people of West Bengal have never commemorated any day as 'Foundation Day' since India's Independence.

Despite her objections, the State Foundation Day was observed in the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and in various other states on June 20 this year.

On June 20, 1947, two meetings of separate sets of legislators in the Bengal Assembly were held. One of those who wanted West Bengal as part of India, voted in favour of the resolution by a majority. The other was of legislators of areas which eventually became then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

For the district of Sylhet which was part of Assam, it was decided to conduct a referendum.

Nearly 2.5 million people were displaced from both sides and properties worth crores of rupees were burnt down in post-partition rioting.



