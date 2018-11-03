TRS And Congress-Led 'Grand Alliance' Against Majority: Telangana BJP

The TRS and the 'grand alliance' are indulging in votebank, Swami Paripoorananda.

Spiritualist and BJP leader Swami Paripoorananda today alleged that the TRS and Congress-led 'grand alliance' was acting against the interests of the majority community.

BJP is the only party which protects the rights of the majority as well as the minority, he told reporters in Hyderabad.

The 'grand alliance' for the December 7 Assembly polls, comprising the Congress, TDP, CPI and TJS, had also run governments by allying with the AMIM, he said.

The TRS and the 'grand alliance' are indulging in votebank and appeasement politics, he said.

Those belonging to the majority community have to vote responsibly by choosing a party of their choice which protects them, he said, adding that seeking protection for majority community does not mean hurting the interests of minorities.

Paripoornananda, blaming the state administration for the death of a 68-year-old priest in Warangal, said a number of restrictions were imposed on him while he was proceeding to attend the funeral of the priest.

"Another main reason for his (priest) death was negligence. The government did not bother neither did the official machinery. Police did not respond either. All have failed," he said.

The priest died days after he was allegedly attacked by a neighbour following a quarrel over the use of a loudspeaker at a shrine.

The death triggered protests by the BJP and VHP.

Though doctors had suggested that the priest be shifted to Hyderabad for better medical care, the official machinery failed to help, Paripoornananda said.