BJP, Trinamool Supporters Clash In Bengal's Bongaon; Bombs Thrown In Front Of Cops

Both the Trinamool and the BJP are claiming they have won the trust vote.

Bombs flew in front of the Bongaon municipality, 80 kilometres north of Kolkata, this afternoon over a trust vote in the civic body over which the Trinamool Congress is trying desperately to retain control over after a dozen councilors switched to the BJP.

The police reportedly used 'stun grenades' and resorted to repeated lathi-charge to control the situation which is still volatile.

Hundreds of people are milling in front of the civic body, huge police forces are on the spot and people can be seen locked in hand-to-hand combat. Locals claim those clashing are BJP and Trinamool supporters.

The battle is over control of the 22-member civic body, where the Trinamool had a clear majority of 19 till last month when 12 councillors went over to the BJP.

Today was the date set for the no-trust vote.

Meanwhile, a Trinamool councilor filed a police complaint saying two BJP councilors had tried to abduct her.

The two accused BJP councilors claimed they got anticipatory bail in the case.

But when they tried to enter the civic body today for the no-trust vote, the police demanded to see bail papers. The councilors did not have hard copies. They only had photographs of bail papers on their phone which the police refused to accept.

The situation deteriorated fast with BJP supporters clashing with the police, demanding the two councilors be allowed in and then the street in front of the civic body office turned into a battlefield.

Trinamool supporters too reportedly joined in the combat.

Both the Trinamool and the BJP are claiming they have won the trust vote.

The BJP claimed two of their councilors were deliberately kept out of the civic body but eventually "11 councillors of the BJP" entered and voted on the no trust move in the presence of the executive officers. They claimed no Trinamool councilors were present during the vote which they have won.

The Trinamool also made exactly the same claim.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.