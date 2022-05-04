BJP Top Brass To Hold 2-Day Meeting In Jaipur, Discuss Assembly Elections

Party President JP Nadda will chair the meeting on May 20 and 21.

The BJP will hold its office-bearer's meeting in Jaipur on May 20 and 21 to deliberate on its strategy for upcoming assembly polls in states and discuss the current political situation, sources said on Wednesday.

Party President JP Nadda will chair the meeting and all BJP national office-bearers, state party chiefs and key organisational leaders will attend.

Discussions will be held around preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, and Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the sessions virtually.

The BJP's decision to hold the meeting in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan is politically significant as the party has been seeking to corner the state government over a host of issues, including recent incidents of communal violence in several places.

The Congress is also holding its "Chintan shivir" in the state next week. The state will go to the polls in the second half of the next year.

BJP state units are likely to present a report on their organisational works in the meeting which is also expected to discuss the political situation, especially in states like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

While Gujarat and Himachal are set for assembly polls later this year, Karnataka is scheduled for assembly elections in the first half of the next year.