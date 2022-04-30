'Early Elections?': Arvind Kejriwal Asks As Gujarat BJP Leaders Meet PM

AAP is preparing to contest all seats in the Gujarat elections.

As the Gujarat assembly elections draw near, top BJP leadership from the state today held a two-hour meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence. Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal asked if the BJP will dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly next week for the announcement of elections in the state.

"Is the BJP going to announce fresh elections in Gujarat after dissolving the Gujarat assembly next week? Are they so scared of AAP?" he said in Hindi on Twitter.

क्या भाजपा अगले हफ़्ते गुजरात विधान सभा भंग करके गुजरात के चुनावों का एलान करने जा रही है? “आप” का इतना डर? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2022

Among those present in the meeting with the PM and Home Minister were Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state Minister Rajendra Trivedi, and Chief Principal Secretary K Kailashnathan.

Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled Gujarat are expected to be held later this year.

Riding high on its massive victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, the AAP is preparing to contest all seats in the Gujarat elections, hoping to gain a foothold in the state.

AAP has announced that Mr Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting tonight.