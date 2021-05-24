BJP To Highlight Uttarakhand, Centre's Achievements In State Polls: Chief Minister

BJP has made significant achievements in the last four years, he said. (File photo)

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said on Monday that the BJP would go to the next year's assembly election in Uttarakhand with the collective achievements of the state and central governments.

The achievements gained in the last four years are significant for the party, Mr Rawat said.

He added that several development goals were achieved by the state under the leadership of his predecessor, Trivendra Singh Rawat.

"We will go to the next year's assembly polls highlighting the achievements of Narendra Modi government, those of Trivendra Singh Rawat government, besides the initiatives taken during my tenure," the chief minister, who was in Pithoragarh in the course of his visit to the Kumaon region, told PTI.

Replying to a question, he said though one cannot predict when Covid would subside, the state government was doing everything it could to overcome the challenge.

The emphasis currently is on preparing to deal effectively with the third wave of the pandemic, Tirath Singh Rawat said.

Asked about the lack of infrastructure in both rural and urban hospitals, the chief minister said facilities everywhere had been increased "tenfold" in just a month.

Oxygen generation plants are also being set up in every district hospital, he said.

On migrants who had returned to their villages during the first coronavirus wave not staying permanently, he said efforts were being made to create jobs by laying emphasis on tourism, agriculture, horticulture and the energy sectors so that locals don't have to migrate in search of work.